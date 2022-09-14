Wizkid releases new single ‘Bad To Me’

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, who is better known by his stage name Wizkid, released his new song “Bad to Me.” The Amapiano hit is his first release in two years.

This follows the release of his album Made in Lagos, which was a big hit all over the world and has been at the top of the charts since it came out in 2020.

Wizkid is a great musician whose music has set the standard for mainstream music in Africa.

After two years of touring and working with other artists, Wizkid is back with this new Amapiano record called “Bad to Me.”

The single has popular sounds like crowd vocals and Ampainao, which have become the sound of Nigeria in 2022. P2J and Sammy Soso worked together to make the song, which is sure to get the party going.

