Cameroonian Skit Maker Aims for Guinness World Record in Crying Marathon

Cameroonian skit maker Tembu Daniel, popularly known as Town Cryer, has embarked on an audacious quest to break the Guinness World Record for the longest crying marathon by an individual. In a recent Instagram post, the Lagos-based comedian announced his intention to cry continuously for an astounding 100 hours.

With the permission of the Guinness World Records, as confirmed in an accompanying flier, Town Cryer is determined to achieve this remarkable feat. Seeking the support of his fans, he wrote, “I am going in to break the Guinness world record for the longest time crying.”

This endeavor follows a series of recent attempts by individuals from various countries to set new world records. Notably, fellow Cameroonian Danny Zara aimed to establish a record for the longest sexual marathon, while Nigerian chef Hilda Baci successfully set a new time for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, surpassing her predecessor’s achievement.

Inspired by Baci’s accomplishment, other Nigerian chefs like Damilola Adeparusi and Adeyeye Adeola also embarked on their own cooking marathons, pushing the boundaries further. Additionally, Hassan Joshua Bature, a computer science lecturer, announced plans for a teaching marathon, aiming to teach for an extraordinary 150 consecutive hours.

In a similar vein, Temitope Adebayo, a chef based in Ibadan, declared his intention to cook for over 120 hours, showcasing the determination and passion of individuals seeking to push their limits and make their mark on the world stage.

However, amidst these daring endeavors, there have been instances of challenges and setbacks. Nigerian masseur Joyce Ijeoma, who aimed to break the world record for the longest massage on different individuals, unfortunately collapsed during her attempt.

