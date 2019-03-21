Cardi B is making the move to film playing a stripper turned conartist

It has been nothing but congratulations for the stripper turned rap sensation Cardi B since the inception of her hit single Bodak yellow. Cardi B’s rise to fame has seen its fair share of turns, both ups and downs. Following the beef and media drama with fellow female rapper, Nikki Minaj, or cheating scandal with her boyfriend turned ex, turned boyfriend again; member of the Migos rap group: Offset. To ups which includes winning an actual Grammy, making her the first female rapper to do so.

As the year progresses it seems that Cardi B’s success continues to break new grounds. It was announced that alongside Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Jenifer Lopez, and Julie Stiles, Cardi B would star in the upcoming movie Hustlers. Although a release date is yet to be announced, the movie is believed to be in production.

The movie is based on a 2015, article published on The Cut, titled ‘The hustlers at scores.’ The movie centers around a group of strippers (who Cardi B stars as one of) who conned wealthy Wall Street workers out of money.

The Meddler’s Lorene Scafaria will write and direct the movie. It will be produced by Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina.

Lorene Scafaria is believes that the movie will perform well based on the strength of the cast. She stated:

“We’re grateful to have assembled such a powerhouse cast and can’t wait to start filming at the end of the week.”

Adam Fogelson, chairman of STX films, the studio in charge of producing the movie stated that:

“We could not have asked for a more exciting or talented lineup of performers to join our cast. STX is thrilled to reunite with Jennifer, Elaine, and Benny to bring this unexpected, entertaining and often shocking story to the big screen for audiences worldwide.”