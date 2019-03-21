Towards bridging the gap to adequate health care facilities, Community Health Support Scheme to hold 2-day medical outreach in Makoko

Community Health Support Scheme (CHSS), a volunteer-based project that advocates, creates awareness and offers charitable deeds to promote the cause of health in growing communities in Nigeria, is set to hold a 2-day medical outreach in Makoko on the 29th and 30th of March.

Through this outreach, CHSS seeks to bridge the gaps to adequate health care facilities by creating linkages with services that strengthen, support and improve the provision of health services in hard-to-reach and marginalised communities.

The Community Health Engagement Officer, Mopelola Lauretta Hamza along with her teammates; Dr. Kunmi George, Nurse Eniola Akinola and Prince Gideon Olanrewaju along with other well-informed youths together support the vision of giving everyone in communities access to proper healthcare.

The 2-day outreach will commence on Friday, the 29th of March 2019 with a street rally to mobilize members in the community for the free healthcare checkup and treatments slated for Saturday, 30th of March 2019.

This project is being sponsored by Omega productions and Splash foods while media partners include YNaija and StyleMeAfrica.

