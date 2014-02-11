Caught in the act: 2 youth corpers arrested for performing ‘homosexual acts’ on a student

by Adeola Balogun

Two members of the National Youth Service Corps in Oyo have been arrested for allegedly performing homosexual acts on a student.

O’tega Daniel, 27, and Sulaimon Abari, 26, were said to have forcefully indulged in sexual acts with a minor.

The duo have been arraigned before a Magistrate court sitting in the Iyaganku area of Ibadan, the state capital.

PM News reports:

Abari, a graduate of the Lagos State University, Ojo, and O’tega were performing the national service at St. Louis Secondary School 2, Molete, Ibadan. The duo were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, procuring as well as getting hold of their victim. The prosecutor, Insp Olufemi Eyiaromi, told the court that the two accused persons conspired to commit the offence. Eyiaromi alleged that both Daniel and Abari got hold of the male student, took him into a room, laid him on a bed and performed oral sex on him.

The offence was said to have been committed sometime in November 2013 at Osungbade, Odo-Oba area of Ibadan. Eyiaromi said the offences contravened sections 217 and 516 (A) of the Criminal Code Cap.38, Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000. The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. Chief Magistrate Kehinde Durosaro-Tijani granted each accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with one blood relation as surety. She also directed that the surety must present three years tax clearance certificate while each accused person must present his original certificate as part of the bail condition.