Change is always one more step away | The Daily Vulnerable

If you look at tweets about Sars or police brutality in Nigeria from many years ago, you will see people who insisted that nothing can change, nothing ever changes in Nigeria except the politicians say so. Well I’ll like you to find one or two of those people and tell them that nobody can ever say “end this life”.

To say that a thing cannot change, that a young person’s voice cannot matter, that a collection of people who have had enough cannot make a difference is cynical.

You see the thing about change is this, we do not know when, where, how it will happen, but we know that our chances increases dramatically if people believe, if only they try, the possibilities can open up.

Change is always one more step away. The cynical never make change happen, the hopeful, the believers, those who say, it may never have happened before, but let me try, maybe this time, it will work well, because of those people we are here today.

Check out video version

Follow The Daily Vulnerable on YouTube, social media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies :).