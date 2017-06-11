[The Church Blog] “Club owners are not happy with Nathaniel Bassey’s” #HalleluyahChallenge

If you are a millennial Christian and haven’t been participating in the current #HalleluyahChallenge organised by Nathaniel Bassey, I wonder what exactly you’ve been doing online. The number of participants in the session over the past few days has increased drastically as more people are joining in their tens of thousands. 12 midnight all over the world is fast becoming a time that we all look forward to throughout the day. Little did we know this was having a ripple effect on the night clubs as attendance has reduced drastically.

See the comment thread below.

Well done Minister Nathaniel, we are breaking grounds.