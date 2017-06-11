Osinbajo sends team to investigate herdsmen attacks in Delta

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has sent a 7-man team to investigate activities of Fulani herdsmen in the State, Vanguard reports.

This was after the member representing Ethiope East in the Delta State House of Assembly, Evance Ivwurie wrote a petition to President Muhammad Buhari.

He had called for measures to stop herdsmen attacks in the area.

The team led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, reportedly arrived Abraka at the weekend.

The team with the Abraka Divisional Police Officer, DPO, his men and members of the Abraka vigilante visited parts of Ovre-Eku, Ovre-Igun and Ovre-Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area which has been a safe haven for the suspected herdsmen.

Ivwurie said, “The visit by the team is as a result of my letter dated April 24, 2017 to the acting president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo on the need to urgently constitute an investigative panel or commission of inquiries to investigate the killings in the area.

“Upon receipt of my letter, the acting president directed the Inspector General of Police to carry out a discreet investigation on the killings and other forms of criminalities in the area by these suspected armed Fulani herdsmen.

“I also appealed to him that the perpetrators should be unraveled with those behind the act brought to book as well as finding a lasting solution to forestall a reoccurrence of these killings in the area.

“The IGP in a show of professionalism carefully selected a 7 member team from various departments of the Nigeria Police to come to Delta and carry out a discreet investigation in unraveling these perpetrators with a view to bringing them to justice.

“So far, they have met with stakeholders in the state and taken statements from persons including myself and those who have fallen victim to these attacks in the area.”