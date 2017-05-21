[The Church Blog]: Have we lost the faith of our fathers?

If you’ve ever asked me this question or are planning to ask me in the future, my default response has been and will always be to roll my eyes in such a funny way you won’t want to ask me that question again. The justification for this is simple; the parameters of judging whether or not this generation has lost the faith of our fathers [whatever on earth that means] is so weak and carries no significance as far as the things of the kingdom are concerned. We know this because all through the New Testament, especially from the book of Romans, the bible states in clear terms what exactly the requirements for a true kingdom life are.

It’s unfair to say that all this generation has done is raise a bunch of lazy and lawless Christians when that statement in itself isn’t true. Not only have we shattered several ceilings, we have achieved feats, done things many generations couldn’t have done. We have embraced technology in the faster spread of the gospel and fulfilment of the Great Commission. We have reached people that have been labelled rogues, touts, prostitutes and even sons of perdition. We have received more insight into the word of God than has ever. We have redefined what exactly it means to be a Christian beyond societal culture and tradition hence giving people the liberty to serve God in spirit and in truth without any hindrances in building a personal relationship with Him. We have taken the light of the gospel into the corporate sector and have shown the world that we can be Christians and still be excellent at what we do. You remember when being a vibrant Christian was equivalent to being a pastor? LOL

I can go on and on listing the many things our generation have done better in our faith when compared with previous generations but space won’t let me.

The things is, those who like to play this card against believers especially young believers are either hypocrites who deliberately choose to be blind to many of the things God is doing in this generation or they are simply ignorant. Whilst the latter can be educated, we shouldn’t waste any time trying to argue with the former. On another thought, I think some others give this line of reasoning because they are angry. Angry over the fact that we have discovered things they never knew and might never know about faith and spirituality throughout their lifetime hence we have abandoned their rules and have accessed a free relationship with God. To balance things up, in our walk with God, there might be times when we would need to step up, improve in our commitment, be encouraged to do more, and all of that but to say that a whole generation has lost touch with God due to inane reasons, that I wouldn’t agree to. This is not in any way an attempt to trivialize the efforts of the men of faith that have gone before us. In actual fact, we should be thankful to God because all they did was clear the path for us both in deed and in prayers.

So, the next time someone asks you this question or makes this a theme of a Christian programme, do them a favour by showing them this post or better still, do like me and just roll your eyes and deliver a big smile.