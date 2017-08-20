[The Church blog] Morning Devotion: Let Go and Move forward By Bolu Akindele August 20, 2017 Home » Latest » Church Culture » [The Church blog] Morning Devotion: Let Go and Move forward Enjoy. You cannot continue to embrace the past and expect the Lord to anoint you with the new! Successes and failures alike, let go and move forward! #DaringTheImpossible A post shared by Biodun Fatoyinbo (@biodunfatoyinbo) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:40am PDT Follow @ynaija on Twitter Comments TagsBiodun FatoyinboCommonwealth of Zion Assemblymorning devotionThe Church Blog Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published.Comment Name Email Website Previous article[The Church Blog] House on the Rock hosts Dr. Morris Cerullo (PHOTOS) You may also like [The Church Blog] Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is telling you to stop blaming the Devil [The Church Blog] Bishop T.D. Jakes, Wayne Malcolm and others set to Speak at the Spirit Life Conference 2017 [The Church Blog] Poju Oyemade, Keith Butler to lead sessions at #ICPMLW2017