It is clear that APC cannot cope anymore – PDP

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has sympathised “with Nigerians over the hardship they have been going through.”

Secondus stated this in a New Year message to Nigerians released in Abuja on Saturday.

He said the opposition party is now more determined to seize power because of the hardship Nigerians are facing.

Secondus said, “2017 was tough for us but the worst is over; we are now more than ever determined to take power back in Nigeria because the writing on the wall is clear that the ruling party cannot cope.

“We sympathise with Nigerians over the hardship they have been going through in the last two and a half years since the All Progressives Congress-led administration took over but there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

“In the outgoing year, we all witnessed how the APC government snubbed our courts as well as resolutions of the National Assembly; such things are dangerous and antithetical to good governance and democratic growth.

“The New Year 2018 is strategic and critical in the political life of the nation because activities in the year will determine the success or otherwise of 2019,” he added.