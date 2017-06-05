Court orders arrest of former Plateau Speaker

A Jos high court on Monday ordered the arrest of John Dabwan, a former Speaker of Plateau state house of assembly.

The Judge, Felomina Lot, gave the order after revoking the bail he granted Dabwan in a case of issuance of a dud cheque in the sum of N3.8 million, The Cable reports.

“The accused was granted bail in this case based on self-recognition, but he has failed to show up or send any representative,” Lot said.

“His refusal to come to court in this matter goes to show that the accused has no respect or regard for the court; it is indeed a slap on this honourable court.

“I hereby revoke the bail earlier granted to him and order for his immediate arrest and hand over to the nearest police station.

The former speaker allegedly issued the cheque to Theophilus Omhagie, a Jos-based businessman. The prosecution had submitted that Omhagie offered services to Dabwan in 2016.

“However, on presenting the N3.8 million cheque across the counter, it turned out to be a dud cheque,’’ he said.

Dabwan pleaded not guilty to the charge, and was granted bail on self-recognition.

The case has been adjourned till June 20 for further hearing.