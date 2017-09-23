Those criticising Buhari will still complain about God if they make heaven – Presidency

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has said those criticising President Muhammadu Buhari are professional critics, who see nothing good in anything.

Adesina said this while speaking in an interview he granted in New York during the 72nd United Nations general assembly (UNGA).

Background:

Some Nigerians had criticised President Muhammadu Buhari‘s speech at the United Nations, which they said failed to bring to fore the internal challenges being faced by the country.

The critics had said Buhari failed to mention the ravaging agitation for Biafra but concerned himself with North Korea and Palestine.

Adesina’s statement:

will still complain about God if they mistakenly make heaven. Most of the critics have not read or listened to the speech.

“Those that condemn the quality of the speech have a right to their views. The funny thing is that most of them may not have read, nor did they listen to the speech,” he said.

“They are professional critics who never see anything good in anything. If such people mistakenly get into heaven, they will complain about God.

“There will always be naysayers around. As the saying goes, no drummer can ever please all dancers. If 98 people out of 100 praise you, there will always be the two, who will never see anything good in what you have done.

“We must learn to live with, and tolerate the views of such people. They have a right to their opinions.”

On why Buhari was silent about IPOB and its agitation for Biafra in his speech, he said:

“The IPOB situation is an internal matter, which the government is dealing firmly with,” he said.

“It is not a UN matter. It is those who overrate themselves that think something like that must be brought up at a global platform like the UN. The president swore to uphold the Nigerian constitution, and the constitution recognises an indivisible country. It is a president who holds his own promises with flippancy that will allow the country to scatter under him.”