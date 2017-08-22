CSOs question FG’s delay of Alison-Madueke’s trial

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) through the Director of the Say No Campaign Nigeria (SNC-Nigeria) Ezenwa Nwagwu Tuesday, in Abuja has questioned the Federal Government’s resolve towards arraigning the former minister of petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke.
Highlight of their demand:
- Speedy trial, so as to ensure sustained success of the anti-corruption war.
“Unfortunately, two whole years into the administration that is reputed to have zero tolerance for corruption, it has only reported having confiscated Diezani’s $115million and $37.5million property including the proceeds from rent with no effort to indict her. We called for the supports of the United States of America and the United Kingdom to accede to Nigeria’s request for Diezani Alison Madueke to face corruption charges in Nigeria.”
“Despite these rather damning allegations Diezani is yet to be prosecuted. She has since dubiously maintained she is innocent and had challenged EFCC to prosecute her if they truly have implicating evidence against her,” he said.
