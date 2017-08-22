It’s high time the media leaves Barron Trump alone – Chelsea Clinton

by Adedotun Michael

Like they say kids don’t have enemies, such is the case between Chelsea Clinton and Barron Trump.

Chelsea Clinton took to Twitter Tuesday in defense of first child, Barron Trump, following an article which criticized the President Trump youngest son’s casual fashion choices.

An entertainment reporter Ford Springer earlier wrote that, “The youngest Trump doesn’t have any responsibilities as the president’s son, but the least he could do is dress the part when he steps out in public.”

Springer’s article sparked widespread rebukes from both sides of the political spectrum and the media, including a precise statement from Clinton, who has the experience under her belt.

Berating the article, Chelsea wrote through her twitter handle, “It’s high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves.”

The article is surprising owing to the fact that, President Trump and his wife, Melania had made all possible best to shield Barron, 11 and keep him from the spotlight.

First lady, Melania Trump’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham told CNN, “Like all first families have in the past, we want everyone to respect Barron’s privacy and let him be a kid”.

It is amusing to note that, Chelsea Clinton who had come to Barron’s defense multiple times is also an outspoken opponent of the Trump administration, she has in a countless number of times took to social media with sharply worded criticism of her mother’s 2016 opponent’s policies.

She wrote few days after Trump’s inauguration, “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids.”

Prior to this latest outburst, She had stressed her convictions few months ago saying, “I’ve repeatedly said and will keep saying Barron should be afforded the right and space and privacy to be a kid.”

