Melania Trump thanks Chelsea Clinton for defending her son, Barron

by Adedotun Michael

First lady Melania Trump has thanked former first daughter Chelsea Clinton for defending Barron Trump, President Donald Trump’s youngest son against online bullying on Tuesday night.

Expressing her appreciation through her Twitter handle, Melania wrote, “Thank you @ChelseaClinton – so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying”.

Thank you @ChelseaClinton – so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying https://t.co/UCUpFc5ZjR — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 23, 2017

Chelsea Clinton came to Barron’s defense following an article published through The Daily Caller berating the President’s 11-year-old son’s style and clothing, which she slammed by tweeting, “It’s high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves.”

It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves https://t.co/Wxq51TvgDX — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 21, 2017

The article which received widespread criticism and was written by an entertainment reporter, Ford Springer reads, “The youngest Trump doesn’t have any responsibilities as the president’s son, but the least he could do is dress the part when he steps out in public.” It should be recalled that, Melania Trump during the 2016 campaign trail announced one of her “main focuses” as first lady would be to combat cyberbullying.