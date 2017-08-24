Dangote set to expend N200bn on a world class University in Abuja

The chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, is set to establish a world-class university of technology worth N200 billion in Abuja.

A former executive secretary of the NUC and chairman of the technical team for the establishment of the university, Julius Okojie, said the foundation intends to drive technology and research in stimulating economic growth, TheCable reports.

According to a National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) publication, the team, accompanied by Zouera Yousouffou, the chief executive officer of the foundation, disclosed that Dangote’s desire was to float a unique university of technology with all the necessary infrastructure and best faculty members from across the globe.

In her remarks, Yousouffou said the foundation was ready to make the dream a reality with the sum of N200 billion already earmarked for the project.