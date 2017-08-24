ASUU lambasts Jamb over new cut-off marks for admission in tertiary institutions

Mixed reactions have followed the reduction of the cut-off mark for 2017/2018 admission into tertiary institutions.

Although, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said the decision was made by stakeholders in the education system; in reaction, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Thursday, scolded the Federal Government for making such a “sad policy”.

From Chairman, ASUU, University of Ibadan, Deji Omole:

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led FG is trying to destroy education in Nigeria.

The Ishaq Oloyede-led Jamb has presided over illegality, to favour the interests of the friends of government who own private universities.

Key Excerpts:

“It is sad that the present administration’s dream was to destroy education in Nigeria.”

““We are watching because long before now we have said that JAMB has outlived its usefulness.”

“This is not setting a standard for education in Nigeria. It is purely lowering standards and digging a grave for the future.”