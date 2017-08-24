ASUU lambasts Jamb over new cut-off marks for admission in tertiary institutions

Mixed reactions have followed the reduction of the cut-off mark for 2017/2018 admission into tertiary institutions.
Although, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said the decision was made by stakeholders in the education system; in reaction, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Thursday, scolded the Federal Government for making such a “sad policy”.
From Chairman, ASUU, University of Ibadan, Deji Omole:
- The President Muhammadu Buhari-led FG is trying to destroy education in Nigeria.
- The Ishaq Oloyede-led Jamb has presided over illegality, to favour the interests of the friends of government who own private universities.
Key Excerpts:
- “It is sad that the present administration’s dream was to destroy education in Nigeria.”
- ““We are watching because long before now we have said that JAMB has outlived its usefulness.”
- “This is not setting a standard for education in Nigeria. It is purely lowering standards and digging a grave for the future.”
