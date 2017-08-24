Trump trolls media and Democrats in back to back tweets

by Adedotun Michael

President Donald Trump seems to be experiencing a joyous and relaxed afternoon with different tweets coming from his Twitter handle.

One of the notable tweets saw the President taking a swipe at his favourite recipient of lashing – the media as well as the opposition party – Democrats. The President trolled both sides over their criticism of his different styled speeches from Monday’s Fort Meyer speech to the most recent speech yesterday at the American Legion Convention.

The President wrote, “The Fake News is now complaining about my different types of back to back speeches. Well, there was Afghanistan (somber), the big Rally…….”

In another tweet to complete his previous berating comments of the parties, the President wrote again, “..(enthusiastic, dynamic and fun) and the American Legion – V.A. (respectful and strong). Too bad the Dems have no one who can change tones!”

The President used different tones in his respective speeches delivered at the Afghan strategy address on Monday, Phoenix rally on Tuesday and at Reno in Nevada yesterday. The speeches were adjudged frank, divisive and emotional respectively.