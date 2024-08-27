Daniel Oriahi Releases Official Trailer of New Movie “The Weekend”

Nollywood filmmaker, Daniel Oriahi has released the official trailer for his upcoming film “The Weekend,” which is set for release in Nigerian cinemas on August 30.

The Nigerian director has taken centre stage in directing his new movie titled “The Weekend,” a bloody thriller about a woman who uncovers a shocking secret about her soon-to-be-in-laws.

The movie is produced by Uche Okocha of Trino Motion Pictures and executive produced by Babatunwa Aderinokun and starring Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Bucci Franklin, and more. Daniel Oriahi describes the upcoming movie in an interview with Variety as a genre rarely portrayed in Nollywood lately.

The director, having had over six years in the filmmaking industry, is known for taking a more risky attempt at his movies, citing movies like, “Misfit,” “Sylvia,” and “The Driver: Oko Ashewo.” Oriahi gives credit to the filmmakers who influenced his artistry in the Nollywood industry, thanking Kubrick’s “The Shining” and Polanski’s Apartment Trilogy, Ari Aster, Robert Eggers, Jordan Peele, Michael Omonua, Abba Makama, and C.J. Obasi.

According to Oriahi, he wanted to tell a horror and shocking tale with “The Weekend,” showing how messy and chaotic relationships can be behind the glamour and how partners treat each other when the rose-tinted glasses are taken off.

