Democracy Day: Recovery of stolen funds, prosecution process has been slow – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said the present administration’s process of recovering stolen funds and prosecution of looters is slow.

Osinbajo said this in the Democracy Day speech he gave in the early hours of Monday morning.

He said the government will not relent in its efforts to towards recovering loots and apprehending corrupt persons.

He said: “In the fight against corruption, we have focused on bringing persons accused of corruption to justice. We believe that the looting of public resources that took place in the past few years has to be accounted for. Funds appropriated to build roads, railway lines, and power plants, and to equip the military, that had been stolen or diverted into private pockets, must be retrieved and the culprits brought to justice.

“Many have said that the process is slow, and that is true, corruption has fought back with tremendous resources and our system of administration of justice has been quite slow. But the good news for justice is that our law does not recognize a time bar for the prosecution of corruption and other crimes.”