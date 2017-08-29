This Diezani fuss needs some kind of force

by Alexander O. Onukwe

The mention of Diezani Alison-Madueke in the media, over the past two years, has become synonymous with two things: the EFCC and billions.

On almost a daily basis, there is some discovery of a property in one state or village, either in Nigeria or abroad. It has made sense to the extent that it has raised more awareness to the depth of far-reaching mismanagement of public funds that may have occurred under the watch (or lack of it) of President Goodluck Jonathan. She has become the poster lady for the Buhari government’s anti-corruption drive show-off, through the EFCC, and probably is Ibrahim Magu’s way of expressing his interest to be confirmed as Chairman on a permanent basis.

But while virtually everyone now designates Mrs Alison-Madueke with all forms of names relating to thievery, the case against her is not quite locked and loaded. She denied completely any claims that she had tampered with any kobo from the nation’s coffers while she was Minister, in a detailed piece written sometime in July. To prove that, she asked why the properties being seized and forfeited to the Federal Government are being attributed to her when that is a procedure usually employed for properties with unknown owners?

In one word, it has looked like a media trial until now, hence, no surprise that the Our Mumu Don Do movement is calling for her extradition to the country. A good number of Nigerians have become disillusioned by the present administration’s anti-corruption campaign, with no single ‘high-profile’ convictions so far. They failed to make a case against the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, in what was seen as a political trial. If the focus on Diezani at this time is also for political reasons, it would appear likely to not meet with much success as well, given her well-established connections in the country.

One of President Buhari’s first actions on his return to the country was to sign bilateral agreements with Saudi Arabia to foster anti-corruption prosecution in the country. If a similar agreement does not already exist with the United Kingdom, it appears just about the proper thing to do at this moment.