Disney Africa chooses FilmOne for exclusive distribution in West Africa

Lagos-based FilmOne Entertainment has signed an exclusive theatrical distribution agreement with The Walt Disney Company Africa for it to distribute the Disney film slate in Nigeria, Ghana and Liberia.

The agreement with FilmOne, which commences from September 1st, reaffirms The Walt Disney Company Africa’s commitment to the west African cinema market. The deal covers titles from all of the Walt Disney Studios divisions, which include Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures and Blue Sky Pictures.

Kene Okwuosa, Moses Babatope and Craig Shurn, directors of FilmOne Entertainment, issued a joint statement to confirm the agreement. “We are proud to be Disney’s film distribution partner for West Africa and see this as the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both companies in the region. Our expertise and knowledge of the market, coupled with the unrivalled quality of Disney’s titles, will drive box-office growth for many years to come.”

Adds Christine Service, Senior Vice President and General Manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa, “With their in-depth knowledge of the region and expertise in bringing theatrical releases to fans, we are thrilled to welcome FilmOne as our distribution partner for this territory.”

As COVID-19 restrictions gradually ease, Disney Africa and FilmOne will have a packed slate of exciting films that audiences are patiently waiting to see. Among the most anticipated releases are: Mulan, The New Mutants, The King’s Man, Death on the Nile, Black Widow, Soul, Free Guy, The Last Duel and Eternals.

FilmOne Entertainment is the foremost independent distributor of theatrical content in anglophone west Africa and largest distributor of premium Nigerian cinematic films in the world. Their partnership with Disney Africa adds to a list of high-profile relationships with industry leaders such as Warner Brothers, Netflix, Empire Entertainment (South Africa) and Huahua (China). Now that FilmOne will be distributing all releases from the DC and Marvel cinematic universes, it will be a major player in the task of stimulating recovery in box office revenue for the region as pandemic restrictions ease.

 

 

 

