YNaijaBBNGist: Kiddwaya says he could have taken Nengi from Ozo if he wanted

Every season of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality TV show produces that one housemate or a couple of housemates that refuse to retreat once the show is over.

Even with the end of the season and all the hype of the show gone, these particular housemates still find a way to stay relevant and top of mind among audiences spanning their core followers.

We’ve seen this with the likes of Obi Ebuka Uchendu, Tobi Bakare, Bisola, Ceec, Tacha and Mercy, and now we may be witnessing the rise of another in Kiddwaya.

Kiddwaya’s stint in the BBN house bordered between entertaining, interesting and controversial, and as a result, people are eager to find out from him, the reason behind some of his actions.

One of the things fans of the show are truly interested in is his friendship with Nengi. While some have decided to take his word for it when he said he had no attraction whatsoever to the Benue beauty, others are still not convinced that it was merely a friendship, and yesterday in an interview, Kiddwaya made sure to confuse the audience some more.

When asked about his relationship with Nengi, Kiddwaya simply stated that he could have had her if he wanted to. “Ozo being there or not, if I wanted her I would have taken her.” He stated when asked if he w0uld have gone for Nengi if he was still in the house instead of Ozo. He also mentioned that Ozo is his G, but they don’t compare.

https://www.instagram.com/bigbrotherradio/

Yikes! One of those humble brags we have come to expect from the billionaire heir. It would be interesting to see how Nengi and Ozo respond to this when they get out.

Taking an old play from the BBN stars playbook, Kiddwaya has decided to give the audience what they want by appearing in numerous interviews and remaining as entertaining as he can be.