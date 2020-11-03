What the Federal Government can do to end the ASUU strike

With the way the Federal Government is handling the ASUU strike, one would think that it is a problem that defies solution. Meanwhile, possible resolutions to the long-standing impasse between the FG and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is as simple as finding a middle ground or simply meeting the demands of the union.

According to reports, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, during a Town Hall Meeting in Bauchi, Monday, blamed the frequent strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on a past administration.

He said:

“A government in this country went and sat down with ASUU and agreed on some conditions that it would pay universities N1.3 trillion.

“I do believe that while they were signing that agreement, they knew that it is not possible for them to implement it. There is just nowhere N1.3trn will come out from.

“I think the basic problem between the ASUU side and the government side has been deciding on what to do about this N1.3 trillion. If a government appends its signature to an agreement, it is an agreement.”

How convenient! One thing the Buhari administration is known for is trading blames when things go south. Not only has the current administration blamed its predecessors for the hardship Nigerians have been grappling with, but, they now see it fit to conveniently hide their incompetence under the blame-game they have mastered so well. How about finding a solution to the ongoing strike?

It’s been eight months since ASUU went on strike, yet, the FG is yet to come up with a workable solution to resolve the deadlock that is adversely affecting the education sector.

Is it really too much for the FG to meet ASUU’s demands which include the implementation of the extant agreements aimed at developing Nigeria’s education sector?

ASUU reportedly called on the FG to implement the Memorandum of Agreements (MoA) of February 7, 2019, and to renegotiate the 2009 agreement. Other demands put forward by ASUU include the provision of Revitalisation Fund to public universities, payment of earned academic allowances, and the replacement of FG’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) with the University Transparency Account System (UTAS); a payment platform developed by the union.

Rather than blame past governments for their action or inaction, FG should be looking for the way forward to proffer a lasting solution to the ongoing strike if they really care about fixing the rot in Nigeria’s education sector.