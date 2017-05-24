‘We don’t believe in killing innocents’ – Salman Abedi’s father

Father of suspected Manchester bomber, Salman Abedi, Ramadan Abedi, has insisted his son is innocent, saying the police arrested another son.

‘We don’t believe in killing innocents. This is not us.’ He said as reported by Metro.

He said Salman had visited Libya a month-and-a-half ago, and that his other son, Ismail, was arrested in England on Tuesday morning.

Ramadan said Salman was planning to head from Saudi Arabia to Libya to spend the holy month of Ramadan with family.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins, said: ‘I would like to confirm that we are confident that we have now spoken to all the immediate families of those who sadly died in Monday’s attack and they are all now being supported by specially trained officers.

‘Due to the number of victims Home Office post-mortems are likely to take between four and five days. After this we will be in a position to formally name the victims with guidance from the Coroner.

‘We have also spoken to all of the families and all of those who are currently lying injured in hospital and are doing all we can to support them.

‘You will be aware that the level of activity in this investigation is intense and is continuing at pace. We made three arrests in connection with the attacks overnight and this afternoon we entered an address in Manchester City Centre using a controlled explosion. Officers are currently at the scene but in order to do this safely we briefly had to close a nearby mainline railway, which has now been reopened. Those extensive searches will now continue.

‘In total we currently have four people in custody.

‘People will have seen a significant increase in the number of armed officers in Greater Manchester. We have been supported by forces in the North West and beyond in order to do this and this all forms part of our tried and tested plan for a major terrorist incident.

‘With the threat level being increased to critical you will be aware that military are supporting policing across the country. This is about using the military across sites in London and elsewhere to free up armed police officers to support police forces.

‘There are no military personnel patrolling Manchester but we are therefore able to receive additional armed policing support because of this plan. We are using this to help in our efforts enable the Manchester Games and Manchester 10k to go ahead.

‘We are working with event organisers and Manchester City Council to review and enhance our safety and security.’