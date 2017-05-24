Why I ran away from Boko Haram camp – Arabic teacher

A former Boko Haram Arabic teacher, Ibrahim Suleiman has said he left the terrorist group because of its barbaric and unislamic practices.

Suleiman had surrendered to the military after escaping from Sambisa forest along with his three children.

While speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri on Wednesday, he became a member to rescue his three children who were forcefully taken by the group.

“My brother was a member of Boko Haram and has been with the group for a very long time.

“When they were dislodged by the army in Maiduguri, he ran down to me in Kano and stayed with me for about one year. As at then, I never knew what he was up to.

“I was teaching Arabic students in Kano and at the same time doing small-scale business.

“Unfortunately, my business crumbled and I had no money to continue keeping my brother and his wife; so, he moved from Kano to Gashuwa in Yobe State.’’

He added that his elder brother disappeared with his children.

“I never knew what he was up to; until I realised that he had taken my three kids along with him to Sambisa.

“It took me 10 months to hear from him and then he confirmed to me that he and my kids were in Sambisa.

“When I asked why he took the kids with him without my knowledge, he replied, to my greatest shock, that they were in Sambisa forest doing God’s work.’’

He added, “So, I called him and told him I was ready to join the fight for God. He was happy and asked me to come to Maiduguri and wait for his directions.

“He sent someone to pick me up and then he took me to a place along Damboa road, where we waited for a whole day.

“On that day, my brother and his co-Boko Haram insurgents went for a mission at Buni Yadin in Yobe. After they came back for the mission, they took me to Sambisa.

“We went through about 30 Boko Haram camps at the forest before getting to our own camp.

“I finally saw my kids with other kids at the camp called ” Kandahar”. They asked me what I could do and I said I wanted to be an Arabic teacher.

“It was at that point I discovered that going out of the camp was impossible. So, I was forced to zero my mind and join them.

“I became an Arabic teacher at the camp; my salary was N200,000 monthly. So, I didn’t participate in any mission; my job was just to teach Hadith, Fiqhu and Alqur’an.

“I was with them at Alagarno camp known as their spiritual home for one year.

“We then moved deep into Sambisa at Imam Abubakar Shekau’s camp. After the quarrel between Shekau and Mamman Nur, I picked the kids and parted with Mamman Nur to a separate camp.

“Shekau’s barbaric treatment of women, children and old people was what made us to part ways with him.’’

The former member also narrated how he and his children escaped Boko Haram camp.

“I have never held a gun or killed anyone, but I have seen many Boko Haram kill people.

“That was one thing that made me to run away, because all Boko Haram practices were barbaric, un-Islamic, inhuman and satanic.

“They take drug, rape women and kill innocent people who don’t believe in them.

“They steal from the poor and starve their own members. So, everything they stand for is un-Islamic.”