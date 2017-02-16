EFCC seizes Akpabio’s wife’s school

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has seized a school allegedly belonging to Unoma Akpabio, wife of former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio.

The EFCC is presently investigating Akpabio who has been accused of alleged N108bn fraud during his tenure from 2007 to 2015.

It was learnt that the school St. John Paul II School, in Shelter Afrique, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State has been marked “under investigation by EFCC.”

It was gathered that normal activities are still ongoing in the school even as a Police van has been stationed in front of the school.

A senior operative at the EFCC confirmed that the school had been seized.

“I understand our operatives were recently in Akwa Ibom and did mark a school as ‘under investigation,’” he said.

The EFCC started investigations on Akpabio after receiving series of petitions against him.

He was accused of embezzling public funds while he was governor of the oil-rich state.