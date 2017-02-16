Did this US music channel really describe Ice Prince as a “rising star”?

On behalf of IcePrince and his over a decade long musical career, we take offense at this misrepresentation of facts provided by Noisey, a TV documentary channel that explores music and culture in different parts of the world.

So here’s the gist! The show has been running awhile and is in its second season in fact. For the season finale, they decide to feature two of Africa’s most influential names when you talk music: Fela Anikulapo Kuti and Wizkid. No better place to learn about them than in Lagos, so anchor, Zach Goldbaum journeyed to our city in search of some “home truths”, in the literal sense.

While in Lagos, he meets Wizkid’s manager, Mr Sunday Are, Femi Kuti and of course, Ice Prince and from the snippets of the episode that we see on Twitter, the interviews went really well. It’s only one tiny detail we find insulting and it’s the tweet that introduces IcePrince on the show:

Another rising star in the Lagos music scene is the rapper @Iceprincezamani. #noisey pic.twitter.com/2Wr8lJPsLR — VICELAND (@VICELAND) February 15, 2017

“Another rising star”? No, this is totally unacceptable. Not after three albums, tens of smash hits and a BET Best International Act award.

Now his third album, Jos to the World that dropped late last year may not be the best selling right now and the tracks on it may not be drowning the airwaves but IcePrince has spent most of his early years on the scene proving to us what he’s made of. We have come to terms with the truth: IcePrince Zamani is a superstar.

We just thought we’d make that clear for those who are confused about the facts, although the man himself doesn’t seem to mind. He has since retweeted the tweet and has sent shoutouts to Zach Goldbaum.