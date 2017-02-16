Entertainment Roundup: Korede Bello’s debut album to be released in March, Fat Joe hints at Tiwa Savage collaboration with Remy Ma | More stories

Here are some of the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on today’s Entertainment Roundup.

Tiwa Savage collaborates with American rapper, Remy Ma

It really is Tiwa Savage’s year this 2017!

From her major outing at the Essence Official Grammy Week event and the Roc Nation brunch to her feature on CNN African Voices, she has proved herself a force to reckon with in the industry and beyond.

Now we’ve just been told unofficially that she has an upcoming collaboration with American female rapper, Remy Ma.

Remy Ma and Fat Joe were on Power 105.1 FM’s “The Breakfast Club” where Fat Joe spoke briefly on Tiwa Savage.

He said of her, “She’s huge, she’s the biggest African chic in the world, she’s like the African Rihanna type“.

Watch the full interview here:

Korede Bello’s debut album set to drop in March

Mavin Records artiste, Korede Bello has announced he will be releasing his debut album this March.

Coming after successful singles like Godwin, Romantic and the most recent hit banger Do Like That, Korede Bello is now set to give his fans an album, Belloved.

The singer shared the news via his Instagram page hours after teasing fans with Valentine messages and special cupcake deliveries to selected people.

Tonto Dikeh’s husband confirms split from the actress

Few days after Tonto Dikeh revealed that she and her husband, Olakunle Churchill have been living separately, the man himself has confirmed that the couple have split up.

In a birthday message to their son, Andre who turns one today, he admits that he’s trying to get “exclusive access to the child”, validating Tonto’s statement days ago about Churchill not checking on Andre since she left him.

Tonto is yet to publicly retort to Churchill’s claims.

Timi Dakolo releases new single – Medicine

Your favourite R&B artiste, Timi Dakolo is back with a new love song, Medicine.

The song produced by Cobhams Asuquo features The Yard People, whom we reckon are his children who also appear on the song’s cover art.

Timi had earlier delayed the release of the song for a few days following the death of his friend, Eric Arubayi on Saturday.

Listen to Medicine here:

Carlos Santana says Beyonce is not a singer

Guitar legend, Carlos Santana in an interview with Australia Associated Press has said Adele beat Beyonce to win the biggest awards at the 2017 Grammys because she can sing unlike Beyonce who does modelling kind of music.

He said, “With all respect to our sister Beyoncé, Beyoncé is very beautiful to look at and it’s more like modelling kind of music—music to model a dress – she’s not a singer, singer, with all respect to her“.

The guitarist whose 1999 collaboration single with Wyclef Jean and Product G&B reached number one on Billboard Hot 100 later took to Facebook to clarify his statement.

Santana wrote, “My comment about Beyoncé was regretfully taken out of context. I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyoncé and her family all the best“.

He added that he only intended to congratulate Adele on an amazing night at the Grammys.