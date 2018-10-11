Ekiti Assembly impeach Speaker, Deputy

The speaker of the Ekiti House of Assembly, Hon. Kola Oluwawole and his deputy, Sina Animasun have been impeached.

The lawmakers were impeached on October 11 by 14 members of the house.

Afterwards, Adeniran Alagbada representing Ise constituency replaced the speaker and Segundo Adewunmi became the deputy speaker.

The 14 lawmakers cited abuse of office and mismanagement of the resources of the House among other reasons for their actions.

Some members of the house members were also suspended.

In his reaction, the former Speaker, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Stephen Gbadamosi, has described his reported impeachment today as a rape on democracy and as the lowest level of lawlessness and illegality.

Oluwawole said those who carried out the illegality were provided police cover and they prevented other members and even staff of the House from gaining entrance into the complex.

