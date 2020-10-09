EndSARS: Cuppy’s tweet exposes a lot; including the insensitivity of elites towards a cycle of oppression

The public out rage against the Nigerian Police Force for the numerous and wide spread instances of police brutality all over the country is long overdue. But as the saying goes, ‘better late than never,’ and it is encouraging to see young Nigerians exercising their right to facilitate change.

However, movements like this can be complex. Without proper guidance especially, the outrage could be targeted at the wrong people; too many people or in this case, not enough people.

The engine that generated the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad otherwise known as FSARS, goes beyond the police force. It is a result of a system that has displayed very little ingenuity, as it relates to fixing the nation’s insecurity problem. Simply ending FSARS is not enough to fix the underlining problem of national insecurity.

To fix this problem, we must continue to eliminate every threat to true societal progress, at each turn. But as stated earlier, without the right voices leading, we may be oblivious to the real threats.

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, also known as Cuppy may have unknowingly highlighted one of the problems in our highly flawed socio-economic system, riddled with classism.

Cuppy took to Twitter today to point out her mistake in ignoring the huge problem facing the country and apologised for not speaking up earlier about the #EndSARS movement; promising to break her silence.

In the first tweet she put out, she noted that some persons in her circle of influence advised her to stay clear of the movement, and apologised for momentarily adhering to this advice.

Going against the advice of those around me, but it doesn’t feel right. Silence can say so much. My fellow Nigerians, forgive me for taking so long to comment… — #OriginalCopy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) October 9, 2020

This is disturbing to think of, especially considering that such an advice can only come from people who have detached themselves from the many issues facing the country.

This is the danger classism presents, a few people who have enormous power refusing to aid the common man in their pursuit for a better society, simply because their money can afford them immunity to problem that affects others.

What cuppy said is not a lie, the rich & powerful will always tell themselves to stay out of it whenever these issues come up.. — Y.O. (@yojora) October 9, 2020

This problem has existed since the dawn of time and it seems obstinate. However, we shouldn’t allow its longevity and persistence continue. The Upper Class must be held to the same standard Cuppy decided to hold herself to, today. Every Nigerian should fight for Nigeria, and it is admirable that the billionaire daughter of Otedola is championing this narrative.

The second tweet she put out where she mentioned how unaffected she was by the issue, has got Nigerians talking.

I would lying if I said I’m DIRECTLY affected by SARS but a lot of my Cupcakes are and that’s enough for me to care. I stand behind the movement to #EndPoliceBrutality AND #EndSARS 🇳🇬 — #OriginalCopy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) October 9, 2020

She did also state in the same tweet that her fans being affected by police brutality is enough reason for her to speak up, but this didn’t stop people from reacting.

Nigerians were outraged that she reacted speedily to the #BlackLivesMatters campaign but was slow to speak on the #EndSARS movement.

DJ Cuppy tweeted multiple times and physically participated in the Black Lives Matter protest affecting America.

Now, SARS are killing innocent Youths in her country and she’s been unusually quiet. Smh! — Omoniyi Israel (@Omoissydeyhere) October 9, 2020

Her initial silence has caused some outrage and Nigerians on Twitter seem reluctant to just look past it. Matter of fact, the whole thread is bringing light to other notable individuals who are choosing to remain quite during such a pivotal moment.

Cuppy the loudest person on here for weeks now been really quiet about SARS. It’s okay though, she’s got shmoney and sings jellof on the jet — Mademoiselle Telles (@SisterHuncho) October 9, 2020