Entertainment Roundup: Beyoncé and Jay Z are going on tour together | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Davido’s reaction to photos of wizkid’s kids is everything

Starboy Wizkid recent posted pictures of his kids, which attracted thousands of comments.

However, one which caught the attention of many was that of fellow star, Davido.

Reacting to a picture of Wizkid and his youngest son, Davido wrote, “NOTHING BEATS FATHERHOOD!!! ❤”

 

Since they settle their differences last year, both artistes have performed together twice.

Simi is not happy with the state of Nigeria

Simi, Seemelive

Just like many Nigerians, singer Simi is not happy with the Nigerian Government and she has made it known.

The singer took to the Twitter to say that Nigerians are mentally exhausted and there’s no one to fight for the common man.

Beyoncé and Jay Z are going on tour together

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 26: Singer Beyonce (L) and rapper Jay-Z attend the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Shortly after an “On the Run 2” tour date appeared (and then disappeared) on Beyonce’s Facebook on Monday, E! News is reporting that the couple is indeed going on tour together again.

“They are scheduled to go on tour together,” it quoted a source. “This should happen before the end of the year if everything goes as planned. This is something they are really looking forward to.”

This chapter in the couple’s lives “is the strongest they ever been and they feel it will be an epic experience,” the soutogether, adding that their three kids will be going on tour with them.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Entertainment Roundup: Jay Z displaces Diddy as wealthiest hip-hop artiste | More stories

Davido plans to set up record labels for DMW artistes, Yusuf Buhari returns after medical treatment and other stories that got people talking this week

Entertainment Roundup: Davido, Emmanuella nominated for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards | More stories