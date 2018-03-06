Entertainment Roundup: Beyoncé and Jay Z are going on tour together | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Davido’s reaction to photos of wizkid’s kids is everything

Starboy Wizkid recent posted pictures of his kids, which attracted thousands of comments.

However, one which caught the attention of many was that of fellow star, Davido.

Reacting to a picture of Wizkid and his youngest son, Davido wrote, “NOTHING BEATS FATHERHOOD!!! ❤”

Since they settle their differences last year, both artistes have performed together twice.

Simi is not happy with the state of Nigeria

Just like many Nigerians, singer Simi is not happy with the Nigerian Government and she has made it known.

The singer took to the Twitter to say that Nigerians are mentally exhausted and there’s no one to fight for the common man.

How can a government be so wrong that most of the people are mentally exhausted and tired of being Nigerians? There is no value system. Hardly anyone to fight for the little guy. Only people that like to talk about what they want to do. Talk is dirt cheap. — Simi (@SympLySimi) March 5, 2018

I don’t talk about politics much, but it’s heartbreaking to see how broken many of us are. I used to fight people for talking down on Nigeria. But there’s hardly any basis for that fight anymore. We deserve better. — Simi (@SympLySimi) March 5, 2018

Beyoncé and Jay Z are going on tour together

Shortly after an “On the Run 2” tour date appeared (and then disappeared) on Beyonce’s Facebook on Monday, E! News is reporting that the couple is indeed going on tour together again.

“They are scheduled to go on tour together,” it quoted a source. “This should happen before the end of the year if everything goes as planned. This is something they are really looking forward to.”

This chapter in the couple’s lives “is the strongest they ever been and they feel it will be an epic experience,” the soutogether, adding that their three kids will be going on tour with them.