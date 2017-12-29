Entertainment Roundup: Davido says 10,500 people attended his #30BillionConcert; “The shirt Wizkid wore for his concert is brighter than Oritsefemi’s future” | More stories

Catch up on everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing this Friday morning.

Davido says 10,500 people attended his #30BillionConcert

It appears Davido has made concert history in Nigeria and the recently released numbers stand as proof.

The singer tweeted that over 10,000 people turned out for his #30BillionConcert that held at Eko Hotel & Suites, a number that has never been recorded at that venue.

HISTORY !! WE HAD OVER 10 000 AT EKO HOTEL!!! NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE IT WAS CRAZY ❤️❤️❤️❤️!! THANK YOU GUYS FOR THIS !! MADNESS! pic.twitter.com/DKD30IiiFU — Davido (@iam_Davido) December 28, 2017

Considering a lot of people were unable to get tickets to the soldout event, Davido has promised a larger venue for the 2018 edition of his concert.

Ric Hassani was in a car accident but he’s not badly injured

Singer Ric Hassani was reported to have been involved in a dreadful car accident in the early hours of Wednesday in Lekki, Lagos.

Hassani was heading home after performing at an event when his car was hit by a reckless driver, leaving his car seriously damaged.

The ‘Gentleman’ singer was left with minor injuries to his shoulder, knee and arm and has said he is “shaken by the incident” but thankful.

Oritsefemi falls victim of social media savagery

And maybe it’s well deserved…

The ‘Double Wahala’ singer invited the wrath of Twitter and Instagram users after he derided recently held music concerts, asserting that his wedding ceremony which held in November was more popular than all the concerts.

Considering the singer sent out the tweets at the time Davido’s #30BillionConcert was the biggest Twitter trend, fans were quick to catch the sub and they got into full attack mode:

😂😂the same wedding that dinnur even trend reach EBUKA agbada to BAAD wedding. Will u drop that weed you are smoking now? — Oluwayomi Moses (@DonYAM01) December 28, 2017

D wedding wey b like burial ceremony I think he just need David and wizkid attention to trend more — Braimah Lekan (@BraimahLekan) December 28, 2017

The shirt wizkid wore for his concert is brighter than your future — T.DIMINAS🌠 (@maami_chulo) December 28, 2017

#30BillionConcert Somebody said you #Oritsefemi is angry that you didn't get to perform…That even old n upcoming acts eg Daddy Showkey x Ice Prince x D'Prince got their chance 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZvBonid1UD — Motini (@Okanychinonso) December 28, 2017

It’s obvious you need attention. You put out a billboard advert for your wedding, Yet, Ebuka’s Tailor trended more than the wedding. Sleep. — Taofeek Oseni (@HEAD_MASTA) December 28, 2017

Oritsefemi got major attention, only it’s not the type he may have hoped for when he sent out those tweets.

Tiwa Savage releases sugary visuals for ‘Sugarcane’

Think of a better way to end 2017!

While you’re at it, Tiwa Savage seems to have found a way to leave her fans charmed for the rest of this year and even 2018.

On Thursday, she released the visuals for Sugarcane, the title track of her 2017 EP. Shot by Meji Alaji, Sugarcane is Tiwa Savage’s most colorful video yet.

Watch it here: