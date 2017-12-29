The Big 5: Oyegun’s definition of “Change”, George Weah’s reaction to his victory and other top stories

These are the top five stories you should be monitoring today.

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association said its members paid over N90 billion for petrol supply but had yet to receive any cargo from the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, a subsidiary of NNPC.

DAPPMA said the NNPC lied when it said its members owe the oil firm N26.7 billion.

The National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has said ‘Change‘ is “my perception as to what is right and what is wrong, what needs to be done and being faithful in getting it done”, not about “bridges. Change is not electricity. Change is not roads.”

The former governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, has said Nigerians should not use the fuel scarcity to judge the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He adds that fuel scarcity is a “normal curve” of every administration.

A PDP Chieftain, Sunny Onuesoke, has called on human rights activists to stand up against the Buhari administration, especially now that there is a lingering fuel scarcity in the country.

The President-elect of Liberia, George Weah, has reacted after he was declared the winner of the Liberia Presidential run-off election.

In a social media post, he wrote, “Change is on”.