[The Church Blog] Star Wars actor, John Boyega attributes acting skills to Mike Bamiloye

It’s almost a trademark statement for musicians to claim to have started off in the church choir. A church choir that played an instrumental role in grooming and training them for their musical career. For John Boyega, the testimony is similar; only in a different industry.

Player of Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, John Boyega has recently attributed his acting skills to watching and being trained by Mike and Gloria Bamiloye. He said this during a question and answer session at the IMAX Cinema after the special screening of Star Wars, The Last Jedi.

According to him, growing up in a Christian home and watching The Ultimate Power, and a couple of other Mount Zion movies prepared him for his acting career.

It even gets better.

He also claimed to have undergone a training under Mike and Gloria Bamiloye in the United Kingdom and also used to feature in religious movies earlier in his career.

John Boyega is just one out of the several many people who have been inspired, motivated and saved under the ministry of Mike and Gloria Bamiloye through Mount Zion films. We might not have totally loved them as kids but they played key roles in opening up the Nigerian Christian Entertainment Industry.

Thank you Mike and Gloria Bamiloye. Maybe we just need more actions in our Mount Zion films, abi?