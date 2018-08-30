Entertainment Roundup: Kanye West apologises for slavery comments while still trying to justify them | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Kanye West apologises for slavery comments still trying to justify them

Speaking to Chicago’s WGCI 107.5, he attempted to explain: “I said it sounds like a choice to me. It sounds like a choice to the spirit of Kanye West, which I think is a aligned with the spirit of Harriet Tubman, which is aligned with the spirit of Nat Turner.”

He added: “Which in my non-historical opinion, I feel theses are examples from the past from people who felt similar to that. Even if it was worded incorrectly in the white man’s tongue, maybe I could have danced, or spoken in Swahili, the actual language. Even the fact we’re having to have this conversation in English is a form of slavery because that’s not even our language, bro.

“I don’t know if I properly apologised for how that slave comment made people feel, and I want to take this moment to say I’m sorry for hurting, I’m sorry for the one two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment, and I’m sorry for the people who felt let down,” he said.

Adesua Etomi celebrated by university she could “barely afford”

The actor, on Instagram, reminisced on the time she could barely afford her university fees and now being celebrated by the same institution.