Entertainment Roundup: Olamide declares support for Ambode, Serena Williams goes topless in breast cancer awareness video | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment over the weekend and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Olamide declares support for Ambode

The Nigerian rapper has declared his support for the second term bid of Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

The All Progressive Congress’ (APC) governorship primaries on Monday, October 1, 2018 (today) and so much has happened these past weeks and especially this past weekend.

From Ambode going all out against his opponent, Jide Sanwo-Olu, to Bola Tinubu endorsing Sanwo-Olu.

Olamide wrote on Instagram, “Four more my Daddy ☠️ @akinwunmiambode“.

View this post on Instagram

Four more my Daddy ☠️ @akinwunmiambode

A post shared by Olamidé (@baddosneh) on

Kanye West delivers a pro-Trump rant on SNL 

West, performed three songs on SNL, including a new song, “We Got Love” and later started talking to the audience (according to what was outlined by People), “I wanna cry right now. Black man in America, you’re supposed to keep what you feel inside right now. And the liberals bully you and tell you what you can and cannot wear, where you and they can’t stare. And they look at me and say, ‘It’s not fair. How the hell did you get here?’ Well…”

He then delivered an unexpected speech in front of SNL performers like Colin Jost and host Adam Driver.

Actually, blacks weren’t always Democrats,” he started. “It’s like a plan they did to take the fathers out the homes and promote welfare. Does anybody know about that? That’s the Democratic plan.”

He warned that people can’t be controlled by “monolithic thought” and mentioned disgraced comedian Bill Cosby. “You can’t always have when you have a black subject matter like Cosby that you have to have a black comedian talk about it,” he said.

He also brought up Donald Trump. “It’s so many times that I talk to a white person about this, and they say, ‘How could you support Trump? He’s racist.’ Well if I was concerned about racism, I would have moved out of America a long time ago. We don’t just make our decisions off of racism. I’ma break it down to you right now: If someone inspires me and I connect with them, I don’t have to believe in all they policies.”

Of course, Trump responded:

Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) – no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told “no”), was great. He’s leading the charge!”

Serena Williams goes topless, sings ‘I Touch Myself’ in breast cancer awareness video

Serena Williams put so many ‘things’ aside for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The tennis star went topless and sang a cover of Divinyls’ hit “I Touch Myself” for a new breast cancer awareness music video. Williams posted the video on her Instagram on Saturday, saying she participated in the campaign to remind women to regularly check themselves.

View this post on Instagram

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly. _ Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key – it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia. _ Visit the link in my bio to find out more. #ITouchMyselfProject #BerleiAus #BCNA #DoItForYourself

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Ariana Grande shares optimistic post about how ‘life starts all over again’ 

Days after Ariana Grande went on an emotional Twitter spree in which she begged for “one okay” day, the singer is now talking about a progressive future.

On Sunday, Grande shared an uplifting quote on her Instagram Story.

Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall,” read the quote, which was attributed to late writer F. Scott Fitzgerald.

 

Tags: , , , , ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 1, 2018

The Big 5: I forgive Ambode but his allegations are shameless and untrue – Sanwo-Olu; Rivers APC primary produces 2 governorship candidates | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a governorship aspirant for the primaries of the All ...

Chude Jideonwo October 1, 2018

Chude Jideonwo: Buhari doesn’t deserve a second term, but Nigeria is still on course

“Nigeria is ON COURSE? Chude?! Are you and I not in this same country?” “I know. It’s almost a sacrilegious ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 1, 2018

5 things we learnt from President Buhari’s Independence speech

On the occasion of the 58th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari delivered an address that touched on the ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 1, 2018

“We must all rise to the responsibility of shutting out those disruptive and corrosive forces” | Read President Buhari’s full speech #NigeriaAt58

National Broadcast by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 58th Independence Anniversary, October 1st, 2018. Fellow Nigerians, Today is a day ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 30, 2018

The Late 5: Tinubu opens up on ‘Ambode’s sin’, formally endorses Sanwo-Olu; Ayade wins PDP guber primary and other stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: Ahead of Monday’s governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 30, 2018

President Buhari accepts Alhassan’s resignation, asks Aisha Abubakar to take over

President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the resignation of the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan. In a statement released Sunday, September ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail