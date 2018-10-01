Entertainment Roundup: Olamide declares support for Ambode, Serena Williams goes topless in breast cancer awareness video | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment over the weekend and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Olamide declares support for Ambode

The Nigerian rapper has declared his support for the second term bid of Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

The All Progressive Congress’ (APC) governorship primaries on Monday, October 1, 2018 (today) and so much has happened these past weeks and especially this past weekend.

From Ambode going all out against his opponent, Jide Sanwo-Olu, to Bola Tinubu endorsing Sanwo-Olu.

Olamide wrote on Instagram, “Four more my Daddy ☠️ @akinwunmiambode“.

Kanye West delivers a pro-Trump rant on SNL

West, performed three songs on SNL, including a new song, “We Got Love” and later started talking to the audience (according to what was outlined by People), “I wanna cry right now. Black man in America, you’re supposed to keep what you feel inside right now. And the liberals bully you and tell you what you can and cannot wear, where you and they can’t stare. And they look at me and say, ‘It’s not fair. How the hell did you get here?’ Well…”

He then delivered an unexpected speech in front of SNL performers like Colin Jost and host Adam Driver.

“Actually, blacks weren’t always Democrats,” he started. “It’s like a plan they did to take the fathers out the homes and promote welfare. Does anybody know about that? That’s the Democratic plan.”

He warned that people can’t be controlled by “monolithic thought” and mentioned disgraced comedian Bill Cosby. “You can’t always have when you have a black subject matter like Cosby that you have to have a black comedian talk about it,” he said.

He also brought up Donald Trump. “It’s so many times that I talk to a white person about this, and they say, ‘How could you support Trump? He’s racist.’ Well if I was concerned about racism, I would have moved out of America a long time ago. We don’t just make our decisions off of racism. I’ma break it down to you right now: If someone inspires me and I connect with them, I don’t have to believe in all they policies.”

Of course, Trump responded:

“Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) – no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told “no”), was great. He’s leading the charge!”

Serena Williams goes topless, sings ‘I Touch Myself’ in breast cancer awareness video

Serena Williams put so many ‘things’ aside for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The tennis star went topless and sang a cover of Divinyls’ hit “I Touch Myself” for a new breast cancer awareness music video. Williams posted the video on her Instagram on Saturday, saying she participated in the campaign to remind women to regularly check themselves.

Ariana Grande shares optimistic post about how ‘life starts all over again’

Days after Ariana Grande went on an emotional Twitter spree in which she begged for “one okay” day, the singer is now talking about a progressive future.

On Sunday, Grande shared an uplifting quote on her Instagram Story.

“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall,” read the quote, which was attributed to late writer F. Scott Fitzgerald.