APC postpones Lagos, Enugu, Adamawa governorship primaries

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has once again postponed the governorship primaries of the Lagos, Enugu and Adamawa.

In a statement by the party’s Acting. National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the primaries for Enugu and Adamawa have been changed by the National Working Committee (NWC) from indirect to direct.

Read Also: Sanwo-Olu was arrested for spending fake dollars – Ambode

No particular reason was stated for the postponement but the Lagos primaries will now hold on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, while the Enugu and Adamawa direct governorship primaries will take place on Thursday, October 4, 2018.

The Lagos primaries was scheduled to hold on Monday (today).

ICYMI: Tinubu speaks on Lagos APC governorship primary, backs Sanwo-Olu’s emergence

Tags: ,

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 21, 2018

BREAKING: CBN revokes Skye bank license, announces new owner

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revoked the operating licence of Skye Bank Plc, with immediate effect, following its ...

Editor August 23, 2018

Here’s a first look at Leye Adenle’s new novel ‘When Trouble Sleeps’

Crime thrillers are a truly underserved genre in Nigerian literature. Only a handful of thriller novels have managed to reach ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 20, 2018

The Late 5: Tinubu told me he doesn’t like Buhari’s style – Saraki; FG escapes FIFA hammer, recognises Pinnick-led NFF | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation t0day: President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, held a closed door meeting with Service ...

Editor August 20, 2018

Stephanie Obi inspires women to turn their knowledge into Gold

The atmosphere was electrifying! More than 100 women entrepreneurs and small business owners gathered for a day of extraordinary inspiration ...

Editor August 6, 2018

Oghenekaro Itene is making her Hollywood debut in the upcoming thriller “Chase”

After making a huge splash in the 2017 Charles Uwagbai-directed epic blockbuster Esohe, distilled as a Nollywood-Hollywood collaboration, Tinsel actress ...

Bernard Dayo July 24, 2018

Yung Nollywood is reintroducing vintage Nollywood to the millennial generation

Memes have become such an enriching element in our cultural conversations today, an evidence of the social media zeitgeist. Drawing ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail