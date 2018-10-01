APC postpones Lagos, Enugu, Adamawa governorship primaries

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has once again postponed the governorship primaries of the Lagos, Enugu and Adamawa.

In a statement by the party’s Acting. National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the primaries for Enugu and Adamawa have been changed by the National Working Committee (NWC) from indirect to direct.

No particular reason was stated for the postponement but the Lagos primaries will now hold on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, while the Enugu and Adamawa direct governorship primaries will take place on Thursday, October 4, 2018.

The Lagos primaries was scheduled to hold on Monday (today).

