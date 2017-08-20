Facebook celebrates World Photo Day, announces in-app tools to take and share better pictures

In celebration of World Photo Day which is celebrated on the August 19 annually, Facebook and Messenger released some insights into how photos are shared by its users around the world.

Photographs have always been an important part of the interactions of users on Facebook-since inception-with millions of people posting, sharing and celebrating pictures on a daily basis.

In the data released by Facebook to celebrate World Photo Day, countries posting and sharing the highest number of photos are USA, Thailand, Egypt, India, Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, and Indonesia.

Facebook and Messenger are sharing data to show how people engage with photos all over the world as well as tips about the latest in-app photo tools that you can use to share better photos on both platforms and ensure a more enjoyable experience.

Facebook Stories and Messenger Day are both new formats that can be used to tell your stories by sharing photos. Both apps allow you share photos and videos of moments throughout your day with your friends, and this stories-which are short format-are designed to automatically disappear after 24 hours.

Facebook and Messenger have also added several in-app cameras that can make your photos better than ever. You now have access to a wide range of frames, masks and style effects that you can use to enhance photos and tell your stories in a faster, simple and more fun way.

Users can also keep all your memories in one place with Facebook’s newest changes to Albums. Now you can share your favorite albums with friends, follow and unfollow specific albums, and collaborate with friends to create an album. Also with the 360 degrees photos, you can capture a 360 degree photo and make your friends feel like they are right in the middle of the experience you’re sharing with them.