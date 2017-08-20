Kaduna hospital gives free surgery to celebrate President Buhari’s return

A private hospital in Kaduna named Sultan hospital has reportedly said it will offer free medical surgery to patients starting from Sunday August 20 through to 26, 2017, to celebrate the successful medical treatment and safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Tasiu Ibrahim confirmed this, noting that 15 patients have so far been booked for the surgery.

He also mentioned that most of the patients that will undergo the surgery are widows and orphans among others.

Dr. Ibrahim also said the management of the hospital decided to carry out the free surgery to support President Buhari’s campaign slogan ‘change begins with me’ by rendering assistance to the less privilege in the society.

He further stated that surgeries including herniorraphy, herniotomy, hydrocoelrcyomy and excision of breast lump among others will be carried out during the period.