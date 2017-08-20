Northern CAN urges President Buhari to do more work as they welcome him back

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and Abuja have also welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari back to the country.

The spokeperson of the Association, Reverend John J. Hayab in a statement described the Buhari’s healing as a divine touch of God; urging him and members of his team to work and stop the talk.

“Nigerians are still suffering and the progress made so far is not enough to reduce the sufferings. We shall continue to pray to God to give the President more strength,” he said.

President Buhari left the country on May 7, spending 103 days on a medical vacation.