FG set to receive fresh $321m Abacha loot, Cabals are not controlling my government – Buhari  | Here are 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Cabals are not controlling my government – Buhari

President Buhari has struck out claims of a cabal influencing decisions in his government.

First Lady, Aisha Buhari has been claiming for a while now that a cabal is controlling her husband’s government. President Buhari in an interview with The Interview Newspaper stated that he’s the only one that took an oath for the office of the President and can exercise the power that comes with it.

Amotekun is a subtle plot by Christians to dominate Southwest – Sharia Council

The Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria has lashed out at the establishment of Amotekun, a security outfit it claimed was a subtle plot by Christians to dominate the South-West region of the country.

Speaking to newsmen in Osogbo, Osun State’s capital, the Muslim group’s Vice President Sheikh Abdurrasheed Hadiyatullah alleged that the affairs of the Christian-dominated State Police Force was designed and determined from the Church at the expense of the Muslim majority in the region.

FG has approved N33,000 for NYSC members

The Federal Government has approved the payment of N33,000 as monthly allowance for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, disclosed this during a session with some corps members at the service’s Bauchi State Secretariat. Brigadier General Ibrahim, who was on a working visit to the state, cleared the air on the amount approved as monthly allowance for corps members.

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege was never convicted in the US – Nigerian court rules

A lawsuit seeking to sack Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege on grounds of being convicted in the United States, has been struck out by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Justice Othman Musa who presided over the case, held that the plantiff wasted the court’s time because the Deputy Senate President was never convicted by any court of law nor was he under any criminal sentence

FG set to receive fresh $321m Abacha loot

The Federal Government says it has concluded plans to repatriate another $321million Abacha loot in a tripartite understanding between the Island of Jersey, the United States of America and Nigeria.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who made this known to newsmen, said the repatriation agreement would be signed sometime nextweek. He said the decision was taken at the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by the President Buhari today Wednesday January 29th.