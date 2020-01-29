The YNaija Cover – 29th January 2020

It was a Money Crush Wednesday for serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as the Director-General of the scheme, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim announced that their monthly allowance has been increased to N33,000.

Ibrahim who revealed this while addressing corps members during a working visit to the NYSC secretariat in Bauchi, said the increase is in line with the new minimum wage approved by the federal government, adding that provisions for the new allowance have been made in the 2020 budget and “payment would commence as soon as funds are released by the appropriate authorities.”

The statement by the DG not only puts to rest speculations about the subject of increase of the allowances to reflect the upward review of the national minimum wage since the latter was signed into law in April 2019, but provides an opportunity for members of the Corps to save some more during the course of their compulsory one-year national service.

And so, to all the ‘Otondos’ and ‘Corper Wee,’ All the Best!

Check out our other stories published today: