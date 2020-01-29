Reactions to Daddy G.O’s tweet, scarcity of husbands | Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.
Here are the ones we saw today:
Abacha is Nigeria's Foreign Reserve. https://t.co/zSdwKGA5bQ
— Uncle Wilson🧣 (@iam_wilsons) January 29, 2020
Senator Abaribe calls for Buhari's overdue resignation….
EFCC, Nigerian Police, Army, DSS,Northern Senators, APC,Arewa Twitter… pic.twitter.com/rYwDC4xdNN
— Ceasar (@keljykz2) January 29, 2020
Help is hard to find in Lagos tbh… I don't know about husbands. https://t.co/fugyD716IQ
— Kiki Mordi (@kikimordi) January 29, 2020
Some ladies will just stop in d middle of hot romance & ask do u truly love❤️ me? What answer do u expect from a hungry lion
— Diamond💞💞••••••Benin (@Diamond_tv18) January 29, 2020
The only instance where self control works is if the feeling is not mutual or "not mutual enough." Boss cautions secretary and work continues.
But if the feelings are mutual and the penis is nodding, we all know how it will end. The Penis has a mind of its own. It is the enemy
— Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) January 29, 2020
How will redeem Femists handle this Pastor Adeboye's "fire"? pic.twitter.com/wndE6aUQBV
— Omo Alusekere. (@salamShuaib1) January 29, 2020
Everybody: "I hate Mondays!" 😡 😡
Pastor Adeboye's son every Monday:pic.twitter.com/0ZpHXVifSp
— Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) January 29, 2020
I just saw a sign post this morning that says "This land is mine and your life is yours. Don't let us trespass on each other's property"🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Engr. Peter (@gbolahanba) January 29, 2020
When your parents are saying something wrong buh you can’t correct them cause you’re not supposed to be listening to their conversation https://t.co/00nk8UbnZE
— Mojola | Spiritual 🦍🦍 (@Mjayjay_) January 29, 2020
