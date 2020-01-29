Reactions to Daddy G.O’s tweet, scarcity of husbands | Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Senator Abaribe calls for Buhari's overdue resignation…. EFCC, Nigerian Police, Army, DSS,Northern Senators, APC,Arewa Twitter… pic.twitter.com/rYwDC4xdNN — Ceasar (@keljykz2) January 29, 2020

Help is hard to find in Lagos tbh… I don't know about husbands. https://t.co/fugyD716IQ — Kiki Mordi (@kikimordi) January 29, 2020

Some ladies will just stop in d middle of hot romance & ask do u truly love❤️ me? What answer do u expect from a hungry lion — Diamond💞💞••••••Benin (@Diamond_tv18) January 29, 2020

The only instance where self control works is if the feeling is not mutual or "not mutual enough." Boss cautions secretary and work continues. But if the feelings are mutual and the penis is nodding, we all know how it will end. The Penis has a mind of its own. It is the enemy — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) January 29, 2020

How will redeem Femists handle this Pastor Adeboye's "fire"? pic.twitter.com/wndE6aUQBV — Omo Alusekere. (@salamShuaib1) January 29, 2020

Everybody: "I hate Mondays!" 😡 😡 Pastor Adeboye's son every Monday:pic.twitter.com/0ZpHXVifSp — Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) January 29, 2020

I just saw a sign post this morning that says "This land is mine and your life is yours. Don't let us trespass on each other's property"🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Engr. Peter (@gbolahanba) January 29, 2020