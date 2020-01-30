Learning update | The Daily Vulnerable

by Avviva Oluwaseun

Is there really room to stop and smell the roses when the end of the road isn’t defined?

The uncertainty of the end or how, is the more reason to stop and smell the roses.

Sacrifice is more bearable when an end is defined. The certainty in the midst if chaos is peace.

But, then there is life – where uncertainty is the order of the day and the full picture in never really given regardless of visionary gifts.

Now, it’d seem more profitable that peace be found and maintained outside of external forces and circumstances but within.

Where the very air that you breathe should be the reason to fight again and to fight wiser, as well as should be all the sign you need for a brighter day.

If not where else can true peace and tranquillity be found?

*Oluwaseun is a Creative Producer adept at media production, advertisement, graphics design, marketing and project management. He writes from Lagos, Nigeria.