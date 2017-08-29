How the FG understands restructuring – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed, has said the Federal Government has commenced the process of restructuring – Devolution of powers.

Speaking on a Channels Television live interview anchored by Muape Ogun, the minister also disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari had intervened into the reported face off between the Attorney General of the Federation, Alhaji Abubakar Malami and the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mohammed during the interview, also disclosed that the Federal Government had drawn a red line on hate speech saying that any breaches would be met with requisite sanctions.

Key excerpts:

“For the Federal Government restructuring means devolution of power.”- a system whereby government’s policies and programmes can reach everybody at the grassroots.

“The Acting President (then) issued an order to the police that they should start implementing community policing…”

“The Constitution is the grundnorm today…”

On the face-off between the AGF and Ibrahim Magu… “People may have different ideas, but this is not unusual, and I can assure you, the matter will soon be brought under control.”