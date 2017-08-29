The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversation today

These are the top five stories that drove conversation today.

1. Why our mumu suppose don do for ASUU strike, not Diezani

…But why has it chosen to carry-out sit-outs to urge the return of the former Minister of Education, Diezani Alison-Madueke to the country, when there were arguably other issues which are of more immediate urgency and will rouse greater national attention?

2. “We are receiving people now” | Joel Osteen reacts to claims he rejected victims of #HurricaneHarvey

The Pastor of Lakewood Church, Houston, Texas, Joel Osteen has reacted to a backlash that he closed the church’ doors to the over 30,000 victims of the #HurrricaneHarvey – which has also left ten people dead.

3. What Southsouth, Southeast governors decided at their meeting

The Southeast/Southsouth governors have agreed on a United Nigeria – One Nigeria.

4. Boko Haram: How we survived on leaves and weeds – Escapee narrates

A 25-year-old mother of five, Aisha Bukar on Monday narrated how she was held captive with her husband, mother-in-law and five children by Boko Haram insurgents.

5. Military feeding Buhari with wrong information on Boko Haram – Reps

A member of the House of Representatives, Adamu Kamale on Monday said the military was giving wrong information to President Muhammadu Buhari, about the strength of Boko Haram insurgents.