Boko Haram: How we survived on leaves and weeds | Escapee narrates

A 25-year-old mother of five, Aisha Bukar on Monday narrated how she was held captive with her husband, mother-in-law and five children by Boko Haram insurgents.

Bukar was one of the captives who escaped the Sambisa forest after a military war plane bombed the insurgents’ hideout recently.

According to NAN, Bukar said she escaped with all her family, after three years of incarceration.

She recalled that the insurgents abducted them while working in a farm at Talala, a village in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno.

She added that her husband’s refusal to fight for the group made the insurgents denied them food and drugs.

She said: “We were working in the farm when the insurgents abducted me, my husband, children and mother in-law. They took us deep into Sambisa Forest, where we stayed for about three years.

“They asked my husband to take up arms and fight for them, a request he declined; they became infuriated and labeled him as stubborn; to break his will, they denied us food and drugs.

“We barely survived on leaves and weeds; we also relied on herbs when sick; they distributed food only to their fighters and those who submit to their demands.”

She also added that captives were forced to attend preaching and lecture sessions.

She said: “My husband was flogged on many occasions over his persistent absenteeism at the lecture sessions. His back is covered with ugly scars of injuries sustained from merciless beating by the insurgents.”