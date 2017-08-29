Steve Bannon declares support for Trump perceived enemy in Alabama senatorial race

by Adedotun Michael

Recently ousted White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has taken a varying stand against President Donald Trump in the keenly anticipated Alabama Senate special election, Politico reports.

According to close sources, Bannon during a closed-door meeting with powerful conservatives in Washington last week, declared that he’s supporting former state Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore over incumbent Senator Luther Strange – an endorsed candidate of Trump.

The erstwhile white house senior official who has rejoined his conservative website Breitbart News, said that he aims to activate the conservative base to Moore’s cause.

Bannon walked the talk by appearing before a meeting of the secretive Conservative Action Project, and made his support for Moore exclusive, also, stating he was careful not to cast it as a break with the president. But rather, it was an act of opposition toward Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who is also strong supporter of Strange making the race a top political priority.

Bannon dubbed the forthcoming late September primary runoff as a defining battle between the conservative base and the GOP establishment, arguing it pits Pro-Trumps against those who resisted him. The Conservative Action Project is a parent body for dozens of prominent groups flying the flag of various viewpoints of the conservative and tea party movements.

The fierce populist, Bannon who though declined to comment on the event of his removal from the White House expressed a vehement desire to wage political war against what he describes as moderate forces both inside and outside the White House who are trying to pull Trump to the middle.

Bannon’s support for Moore would certainly earn the former judge a huge stake owing to Bannon’s flourishing relationship with reclusive billionaire hedge fund manager Robert Mercer, who has funded his political projects and current funds Breibart. Mercer could therefore extend same investment on Moore.